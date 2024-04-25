Local Briefs

Genealogy events

ARCANUM — Darke County Genealogy is having a meeting on May 9, 7 p.m., at the Arcanum Historical Society on George Street, Arcanum. They are sponsoring the speaker, Kelli Bergheimer. She is speaking on pioneer settlers to Darke County, the Calderwoods and Robesons, as well as more things. The next meeting, after this one, will be the annual picnic in Greenville City Park on Thursday, June 6, 5:30 p.m. The Society will furnish the chicken. Bring your silverware and drink. This is open to anyone. On Saturday, Oct. 12 at Garst Museum, will be the all-day workshop with Dana Palmer. The cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Topics will be: Connect Your Family: Useful Reseach Strategies, Using Cluster Research to Prove Kinship, Finding Your Family in the UK, What Test Should I Take? Intro to DNA Research.

GHS Class of 1965

GREENVILLE — The Class of 1965 lunch will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 11:30 a.m. at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Sweitzer St., Greenville (across from Clark’s Gasoline Station – 937-548-8741). Spouses, guests and/or significant others are also invited, as well as members of other Greenville High School classes.

Line dancing for seniors

GREENVILLE — A new class for beginner line dancing for Darke County senior citizens will begin Monday, May 6, 1-3 p.m., at Birchwood Training Center, 5844 Jaysville-St. Johns Road, Greenville. This fun time is free, compliments of the Senior Outreach Group.