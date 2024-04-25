Nan Whaley speaks at Spring Fling

Shown are Jim Surber, county engineer; Matt Guyette, Democratic Party chairman and BOE member; Amy Erisman, party treasurer and BOE member; Nan Whaley, featured speaker; Joy Roseberry, Democratic Party Vice-Chair and President. of the Darke County Democratic & Independent Women’s Organization; Sue Knore, party secretary; and Scott Zumbrink, county treasurer and vice president of the Darke County Farmers Union. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The Women’s Spring Fling “Women Equal Justice” ‘Breaking Glass Ceilings’ Event held Friday, April 19, at Sure Shot Tap House was a huge success, raising over $2,000 for the local Cancer Association of Darke County.

According to Matt Guyette, recently elected chairman of the Darke Democrat Party, “A standing room only crowd was on hand to enjoy the festivities and listen to the featured speaker Nan Whaley, former mayor of the City of Dayton and Ohio Governor’s candidate in 2022.”

Ms. Whaley related her family background and how she then got into politics and “broke the glass ceiling” by becoming the first woman elected to the Dayton City Commission. She then went on to serve two successful terms as Mayor and provided the leadership Dayton needed during the Memorial Day weekend Tornadoes of 2019. She also helped guide the community through the tragic Oregon District mass shooting incident of Aug. 4, 2019. Whaley went on to encourage all in attendance to “get involved in politics, because the future of your city, county, state and nation depends on committed citizen involvement.” The event also included a 50/50 raffle, silent auctions of artwork and other fun activities, and a good time was had by all.

Submitted by Ted Finnarn.