UVCC students excel in SkillsUSA competitions

Shown are (front row) Miranda Evans, Tyler Klosterman, Molly Lavins, Jack Chappie, (back row) Andrea Jutte, Trace Nishwitz, Landon Grunow, Wyatt Royse, and Lucas Jacobs. Not shown are Luke Gilbert, Alex Frohna and Devon Abshire. Submitted photo

Upper Valley Career Center Media Release

Subject: UVCC Announces SkillsUSA State Champions

Date: April 22, 2024

Photo: SkillsUSA State Champions

Release Date: For Immediate Release

Contact: Kathy Voris, [email protected], 937.778.1730 x280

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center had great success at the SkillsUSA State Competition held April 9 and 10 in Columbus. Fourteen UVCC students finished in the top three and the school was announced as one in 24 nationally recognised SkillsUSA Models of Excellence.

The gold medal winners are Ohio’s champion in their area of individual or team competition and will be invited to compete at the National Competition this June. The UVCC first place finishers are Mirada Evans and Jack Chappie, Mechatronics; Landon Grunow, Graphic Communication; Alex Frohna and Devon Abshire, Robotics and Automation; Wyatt Royse, Sheet Metal and Andrea Jutte, Horticulture.

Silver Medals were earned by Luke Gilbert, Maintenance and Light Repair; Tayler Klosterman, Cosmetology; and Molly Lavins, Photography.

Simon Baker, Technical Drafting; Lucas Jacobs, Maintenance and Light Repair; Cooper Gambrell, Horticulture and Trace Nichwitz, Related Technical Math brought home a bronze medal for their third place finish in their respective field. Other UVCC students qualified to compete at the State level by placing at the top in local and regional competitions: Alanna Demoss, Auto Refinishing; Isaac Kinder, Carpentry, Gage Gambill, CNC; Owen Walter and Justice Price, Computer Programing; Tabitha Gratz, Customer Service; Bradyn Frilling, Electrical Construction Wiring; Summer Clark, Esthetics; Carson Lundy, Extemporaneous Speech; Kaden Walling, Graphic Communication; Becca Flory and Jackson Hemmert, Horticulture; Alexander Frew, Industrial Motor Control; Eric Keener and Teegan Shoe, Mechatronics 2; Samantha Marlow, Medical Terminology; Luke Gilbert, MLR; Annie Fitch, Nail Care; Mary York, Nail Care Model B; Quiz Bowl Team – Brayden Holtvogt, Peyton Wendel, Ava Woodruff, Julia Huelskamp and Lincoln Frilling; Alex Frohna and Devon Abshire, Robotics and Automation; Simon Baker, Technical Drafting; Jacob Poeppelman and Jackson Steinke, Welding Sculpture.