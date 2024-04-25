Upcoming local Solvita blood drives

DARKE COUNTY — Give the gift of a blood donation to help the many in need at one of the following blood drives.

Do Good Restaurant and Ministry and Osgood community blood drive is Monday, April 29 from 1-5 p.m. at 25 West Main St., Osgood.

Union City Lions Club community blood drive is Monday, April 29 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Union City Building, 105 North Columbia St., Union City, Ind.

St. Paul Lutheran Church community blood drive is Tuesday, April 30 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 13495 Greenville-St. Marys Road, Versailles.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita April 29-June 29 will receive the Solvita slogan “From One to Many” t-shirt. Everyone who registers to donate April 29-June 1 with Solvita will be automatically entered in a drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Steelers game at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.