Grange holds annual Darke County Banquet

Shown are members of the Stelvideo Junior Grange who attended the annual banquet. Submitted photo

TROY — Stelvideo Grange #295 was honored to sponsor the third Darke County Banquet and Awards on March 23rd at Staunton Grange in Troy. It was a huge success and everyone had a great time.

There were a total of 72 Grange members from Darke and Miami Counties there; plus Stelvideo Junior members, Junior parents, Junior grandparents, and guests.

Present were:

Ohio State Junior Princess, Dessie Wolf – Darke County

Ohio State Junior Prince, Calen Clopp – Darke County

Ohio State Junior Little Mr. Brandon Davis – Darke County

Ohio State Youth Ambassadors, Amilyah Lloyd & Braxton Swigert

Ohio State President, Mike & Debbie Russell

Opening prayer was by Stelvideo Junior Jakob Harrison.

Dinner was catered by Holly Clopp, Susan Gunckle, and Junior Parents.

Junior Leader Susan Gunckle and Youth Leader Marah Davis presented the Juniors & Youth with their awards, ribbons, and prize money from the state contest.

They played BINGO with several winners receiving lots of prizes.

They had a small raffel that consisted of Pink Zebra, Scentsy, four Kings Island tickets, four Dayton Dragons tickets, and Pot of Candy Bars with Gift Card.

The closing prayer was given by Harvey Hinshaw. The emcee for the evening was Wade Harrison.

They all had a marvelous time with delicious food.

For more information on the Stelvideo Grange, contact Stelvide President/Darke County Grange Deputy Harvey Hinshaw at 937-621-4901 or for information on the Stelvideo Junior Grange, contact Stelvideo Junior Leader/Stelvideo Historian Susan Gunckle at 937-621-4903.

More information can be found at www.ohiostategrange.org or www.nationalgrange.org.