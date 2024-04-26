GHS Alumni Open House is May 5

This is the composite picture of the Class of 1911, and this was the first year there was a school Yearbook. Submitted photos The yearbook from 1974 shows the moment the homecoming queen was announced. Submitted photos The 1974 National Honor Society. Submitted photos FHA members are shown with advisor Mrs. Heinrichs. Submitted photos

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Alumni Association will have its annual Open House on Sunday afternoon, May 5, at the GHS Cafeteria. The event is totally free and will last from 1-4 p.m. There is no program and there are free refreshments. Not just GHS alums are invited, but invitations are also made to all “friends” of GHS, teachers, staff members past and present, and anyone with an interest in our high school.

This is a chance for GHS alums to reconnect with their past. They have over 200 tri-fold boards with pictures from all 114 yearbooks, dating from 1911. They have 100 boards with all 20,000+ senior photos scanned from the yearbooks. This year they will have all of these boards back again. There are also specialized boards dealing with GHS clubs, sports, music, classes, teachers, post cards and school pictures, and other subjects. There will be 100-year listings which include Homecoming Court members, Raudabaugh award winners, Prom Courts and themes, Student Council and N.H.S. presidents, senior class officers, Valedictorians, Salutatorians, Head Ushers, Winter Sports Festival courts, Marching Band Field Commanders, Drum Majors, Athletic Hall of Fame, and Yearbook editors, and many teacher obituaries of our beloved teachers from our years at GHS are pictured on tri-fold display boards.

The will have new listings of four and five generation families who have graduated from Greenville High School. This covers from the first graduation in 1873 through 2022, and to date they have found over 100 families who qualify. There will be listings of the “Big Families” of Greenville High School, featuring the families with the most siblings graduating from GHS.

You will need to attend the Open House to find out who the largest families are.

Submitted by Dick Brown, GHS Class of 1964, and Alumni Board President.