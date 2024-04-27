Event raises funds for K9 unit

Organizers of the event at The Winery of Versailles presented a check to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit. Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — The Darke County community came together in an extraordinary display of generosity and fun at the Paws for a Cause: Adult Easter Egg Hunt & Music Bingo Fundraiser hosted by The Winery at Versailles on Saturday, March 30. The event successfully raised over $1,300 for the Darke County Sheriff’s K9 Unit. The event, which took place from 5-8 p.m., was a sold-out success and highlighted the community’s steadfast support for its local law enforcement and their K9 companions.

Attendees enjoyed a unique evening filled with an adult Easter egg hunt, music bingo, and a silent auction, with the entry fee and other donations directly benefiting the Darke County Sheriff K9 Fund. The fundraiser was also an opportunity for the community to learn more about the critical roles the K9 officers play in ensuring public safety and well-being.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, consisting of K9 officers Deputy Tyler Young and Annie, Deputy Colton Magel and Bear and Deputy Jamie Joseph and Oakley, are instrumental in a wide range of law enforcement duties, including tracking missing persons, narcotics detection, search and seizure, and apprehension. The funds raised will help offset the significant costs associated with maintaining this invaluable program, ensuring that these hardworking K9 officers and their partners can continue to serve and protect the community effectively.

Events Coordinator Amanda Enicks enthusiastically declared that the event was a labor of love, with a multitude of dedicated individuals joining forces for an incredible cause.

Many thanks to the local businesses who donated towards making the evening a huge success!

2024 Donors: Dave Knapp, Kaup Pharmacy, Ceceila Rice Handmade Jewelry, Janel Byrum-Paw Treats, GMT Roofing, Worch Lumber, Weiland Jewelers, JT’s Brew and Grill, La Carreta-Greenville, OH, Piqua Pizza Supply, Eldora Speedway, McBo’s Lanes, Rightway Foods, Pick Six Drive Thru, Hot Head Burritos-Greenville,OH, Nature’s Reflections, Ted’s Tasty Treats and More-Ted Mangen, and Elsas Photography