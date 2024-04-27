Carson Scholar recipients celebrated

Maddyx Swallow is shown with Candy and Dr. Ben Carson and Charlotte Heyward, mother of Ironhead Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Submitted photos Brady Dues is shown with Candy and Dr. Ben Carson and Charlotte Heyward, mother of Ironhead Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Submitted photos

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — This year’s scholar recipients include Leah Wuebker from Ft. Recovery, Maddyx Swallow from Versailles, Brady Dues from St, Henry, Chloe Bergman from Marion Local, and Skylar Lochtefeld from New Bremen. Repeat Carson Scholars are: two-time scholar Mya Knapke, Kennedy Muhlenkamp, Colin Batten, Mackenzie Rose, Heidi Stammen, and three-time Trevor Heitkamp.

On April 7, the Scholars were honored at the Acrisure stadium in Pittsburgh where they received their medal and recognition from Mr. and Mrs. Dr. Ben Carson, and Charlotte Heyward.

The Carson Scholars Fund was founded in 1994 by world-renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Benjamin Carson and his wife Candy. Carson Scholarships are awarded to students in grades 4-11 who exemplify academic excellence and humanitarian qualities. Winners receive a $1,000 college scholarship award and the coveted honor of being named a Carson Scholar. The Carson Scholars program is more than a traditional monetary scholarship program. It starts young, encouraging a college-going culture in homes and schools across the country. Scholars have an incentive to achieve academically year after year and are exposed to inspirational adult leaders. More importantly, Carson Scholars are role models in their schools and encourage their peers to succeed academically and contribute to their communities. Collectively, they are shaping a better future for themselves, their schools, and their country.

Carson Scholars has partnered with local donors Tony and Sandy Rose. The Rose Aspiring Minds and Character endowments have grown to support a Carson Scholar at each of the following Ohio schools; Versailles, Ft. Recovery, St. Henry, Russia, Ft. Loramie, Coldwater, Minster, Marion, and New Bremen. This annual scholarship is available to students in their sophomore year, “We are so happy to be partnering with Dr. Ben Carson and his wife Candy. My wife and I are glad to be able to give back to the communities where we and are children were raised to help support and guide our future leaders.” Tony Rose.

An interested student must be nominated by their school to be able to compete for a Carson Scholarship. Scholarships are awarded solely on the basis of academic achievement and humanitarian qualities, without regard to financial need, ethnicity, creed or religion.

The Carson Scholars Fund is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) public charity founded in 1994 by Dr. Benjamin Carson and his wife, Candy. The Carson Scholars Fund is dedicated to impacting the nation in a positive way by cultivating future leaders who are academically talented and socially conscious.