Versailles FFA Greenhouse opens April 29

Versailles FFA Greenhouse Managers left to right include: Andrew Wuebker, Gracie Henry and Isley DeMange shown inside the Versailles FFA Greenhouse scheduled to open April 29. Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — Versailles Agriculture Education students have been busy starting plants, transplanting plants and propagating plants. To get ready to conduct a spring plant sale by putting concepts learned in the Versailles Agriculture Education classes. The Versailles Agricultural Education Department and FFA Chapter is conducting its 13th annual Greenhouse Sale. It began on Monday, April 29. The greenhouse will be open from 2:30-5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and closed on Sundays. The greenhouse is located on the West side of Versailles Schools at 280 Marker Road, close to the auditorium. The greenhouse will be closed May 2 and 3 for the State FFA Convention. Congratulations to the following FFA Members that will serve as greenhouse managers they include: Andrew Wuebker, Gracie Henry and Isley DeMange.

The annuals for sale in the greenhouse include: Pelargonium Hort Patriot: Bright Pink, Bright Red, Salmon, White; Begonia: Dragon Wing Red; Coleus: Main Street Oxford Street, Main Street River Walk; Dahlia: Dalina Grande Cancun; Ipomoea: Blackie; Pelargonium Hyb Calliope Med: Dark Red; Verbena: Lanai Deep Purple; Vinca Major Variegata (Common Vinca Vine); Euphorbia: Diamond Frost; Lobelia: Laguna Cloud White, Laguna Sky Blue; Osteospermum: Brt Lights Pink; Petunia Veg: Supertunia Black Cherry, Supertunia Bordeaux, Supertunia Latte, Supertunia Persimmon, Supertunia Royal Velvet, Supertunia Vista Bubblegum; Dichondra Argentea: Silver Falls; Impatiens Sunpatiens: Comp Hot Pink; Lantana: Bandana Cherry Sunrise, Bandana Gold; Lysimachia Nummularia: Goldilocks; Pennisetum Setaceum: Rubrum; Hosta: First Frost; Begonia Semp.: Cocktail Mix; Impatiens W.: Accent Prem White, Accent Prem Mix, Accent Prem Red, Accent Prem Rose; Marigold (Tagetes): Safari Mix; Petunia: Wave Easy Pink Passion, Wave Easy Red, Wave Purple; Salvia Splendens: Vista Red; Salvia Farinacea: Victoria Blue, Victoria White; Liatris Spicata: Kobold; Nepeta Faassenii: Purrsian Blue; Spigelia Marilandica: Little Red Head; Dusty Miller: Silverdust; Asparagus Densiflorus: Sprengerii; Eucalyptus: Baby Blue Bouquet; Helichrysum Petiol. (Licorice Plant); Lobelia: Techno Electric Blue; Muehlenbeckia Axillaris; Plectranthus Coleoides: Variegata. The greenhouse will feature Hanging Baskets available in 10 & 12-inch pots. A variety of planted pots will also be available. The greenhouse will feature vegetable plants of tomato’s, peppers, cucumbers, cabbage, zucchini, cantaloupe, broccoli and squash. The greenhouse will feature more vegetables as the season progresses. Versailles FFA will also fill your pots and you will be charged for the flowers and soil to fill your pots. Please look for future articles on drop off information and more details. . If you have any questions please email Versailles FFA Advisor Dena Wuebker at [email protected] or Versailles FFA Advisor Taylor Bergman at [email protected]. We look forward to seeing you at the greenhouse.