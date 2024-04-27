Mayor Whitaker will speak to GOP Women

Mayor Jeff Whitaker

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting featured speaker Mayor Jeff Whitaker, at 6:30 p.m. on May 13 at the Double M Diner, 537 South Broadway Street – Suite #104 (enter from East 5th Street), Greenville.

“Mayor Whitaker will provide an update on experiences since assuming the office, activities of the Greenville City Government and future plans/goals he has for his office. I would encourage each of you to attend and bring a friend. The Double M has been most gracious in hosting our meetings with great food and beautiful décor,” said Robyn Whitaker, DCRWC president.

A native of St. Louis, Mo., Whitaker was raised in Belleville, Ill., where he attended public elementary and high school. Studying government and social sciences, he then graduated from McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois earning a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in Political Science. Soon after graduation, Whitaker was able to gain over 16 years of administrative experience, handling the investment program in the St. Clair County Treasurer’s office. Upon leaving Illinois, he has lived Nevada, Georgia, and Florida. During that time, Whitaker had a successful career in a variety of roles in sales, marketing, and advertising; all of which has served well in his experience with helping and giving advice to small business owners.

Over 10 years ago, Whitaker and his wife Robyn moved to Greenville from Melbourne, Fla. to be closer to Robyn’s parents, family, and close friends. Many of them were moving on into their later years and all, including Robyn, have strong roots in Darke County.

Upon their arrival, Whitaker had the pleasure and opportunity to work in Greenville as an Inventory Analyst at Whirlpool’s KitchenAid Portable Appliance facility for eight and one half years before retiring. He now enjoys attending the monthly breakfasts of the local Whirlpool Retirees Group.

Since living here, Whitaker says that he and his wife have gained many good friends and acquaintances through their jobs, church, and throughout the community. They’ve come to love and appreciate Greenville and everything it has to offer.

Several years ago, Whitaker was encouraged by Mayor Steve Willman, City Auditor Roxanne Willman, and many others in the community to run for Greenville City Council. He has had the opportunity to represent the citizens of Greenville as a Councilman at Large, working effectively with everyone on the council and within the city government.

Whitaker has been very active in community events, as well as having a very strong record of attendance at the meetings of a variety of committees and boards on which he’s served over the years. Whitaker says that his desire for the betterment of our community and what’s in the best interest of its future is at the heart of it all. He states that he’s enjoyed the experience tremendously and wants to continue through his efforts as Mayor.

The program is free and does not require reservations. Double M Diner will be offering full menu items for sale beginning at 6 p.m.

DCRWC is a local political group open to all Republicans. It was founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Robyn Whitaker at: [email protected].

Cutline (Whitaker. jpg): Greenville Mayor Jeff Whitaker will speak to GOP women.