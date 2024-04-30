Local Briefs

Singles Dance is May 11

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, May 11. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. There is $9 cover charge. The band will be Road Kill. Additional Food will be available. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. Come and enjoy a fun evening of dancing. All are welcome – singles or couples. You must be 21 years of age. Follow them on Facebook at VFWSunday bingo. For more information, contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session on Thursday, May 16, 4 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 State Route 502 W., Greenville. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before May 15, at noon.

SIDNEY — On Thursday, May 2, the Sidney location of Culver’s will be selling their delicious frozen custard in a dish for $1 and all the proceeds of the frozen custard will benefit the Versailles FFA and Sidney FFA. The $1 flavors of frozen custard include: Vanilla, Chocolate and the flavor of the day which is new flavor How Now Brown Cow, which is chocolate ice cream infused with Culver’s root beer and Dove chocolate pieces. The Sidney Culver’s is located at 2575 W. Michigan St., Sidney, and their hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Please mention that you are with Versailles FFA. The chapter that has the greatest turn-out receives an additional $100. Come out and support Versailles FFA and enjoy some delicious frozen custard ice cream.