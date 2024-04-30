Twentieth Anniversary for AWTHS

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society was started 20 years ago and is celebrating its special anniversary this year! Thank you to all the volunteers, board members, chairs and members for seeing the vision all those years ago and starting our historical society. Without you or the community support AWTHS wouldn’t exist to offer the many wonderful learning opportunities they provide. Thank you! Stay tuned for future announcements regarding their anniversary celebration later this year!

Arcanum High School celebrated their 2024 Prom this past weekend. Members of the Prom Court were Juniors: Landon Wagner, Landon Miller, Ethan Hartman, Mora Menzie, Brooke Anderson, and June Cooke. Senior boys Ethan Bennett, Luke Henninger, Lane Byrne, Brady Lock, Rylan Murray, Kolin Frazee, Garrett Rose, Lily Johnting, Arianne Garrison, Ashlynn Miller, Carley Rieman, Rylee Leeper, Katie Sharp, and Jaelynn Hatfield. Arcanum’s Prom was held at The Willow Tree on Saturday, April 27th. The After Prom will be held at Thunder Bowl in Englewood.

Congratulations to members of Franklin Monroe’s Prom Court, they also held their prom this past weekend at The Great America Ball Park! The royalty included seniors Ethan Warner, Olivia Sease, Quinter Garber, Keihl Johnson, Carson Figel, Jozlynn Wintrow, Gage Wackler, Hallie Aslinger, Dalton Winterrowd, and Natlie Suter. Junior Prom court candidates were Keir Boyd, Adi Tucker, Trey Wilson, Allison Mulenkamp, Parker Patrick, Maura Yount Chase Stebbins, Ashley Saylor, Ty Riffle, and Lani Ressler.

The Arcanum Alumni Association and its Advisory Board would like to thank the following local businesses who donated to the scholarship fund. Without these donations as well as donations from former alumni members they would not be able to give out scholarships. Special thanks to Arcon Builders, Brumbaugh Fruit Farms, Emrick Machine & Tool, Garbig, Schmidt, & Pohlman, LLC, Garman Miller Architects, Greenville National Bank, Handshoe Photography, Huston’s Restaurant and Catering, Jafe Decorating, K&K Tours, Larry Fourman Construction, Martin Concessions, Modern Impressions, Park National Bank, RJ Warner Insurance, STF Insurance Group, Troutwine Auto Sales, Wagner Paving, and Wayne Builders Supply. Thank you!

Additionally, the alumni advisory board would like to share that memorial gifts were also accepted in memory of Richard Dearing and Imocaryl North Livingston by the AHS Class of 1961 to the scholarship fund as well as a gift from the Trust of Dr. Samuel Brubaker. These memorial gifts are also special and much appreciated.

Arcanum-Butler 2022 graduate Meghan McCans recently set a new Wittenberg University stolen base record for the Lady Tigers softball program. The Wittenberg sophomore broke the school’s single season steals record in a doubleheader at Kenyon playing in the North Coast Athletic Conference on Thursday. The Lady Tigers earned a 4-3 win in nine innings in the opening game and completed the conference sweep with a 4-3 victory in game 2 to extend their current streak to five games. Through 34 games, Megan leads the Lady Tigers with a .422 batting average, an OBP of .479, and 34 stolen bases. McCans has 34 stolen bases and currently ranks 10th in the nation.

The Arcanum baseball team defeated Franklin Monroe 5-0 in WOAC battle across State Route 49 in Pitsburg last week. The Trojans got an exceptional performance from sophomore pitcher Regan Christ for the victory with a perfect game. The stats for the no-hitter include 21 batters in 7 innings, retiring them all in order. He didn’t walk anyone or allow a baserunner while racking up 13 strikeouts to earn a no hitter and registering a perfect game.

Dayton 24/7 Now’s (Channel 2) Team Tornado kicked off last week in the Miami Valley by visiting Arcanum Elementary! The First Warning Weather Team gave a presentation to all the second graders at Arcanum about severe weather safety and finding your “Safe Spot.” During the presentations, they discussed how severe weather forms, what the difference between a watch and a warning is, and how to find your safe spot in your home.

This Friday, May 3 is Serve Arcanum Day in town! Be sure to thank all these wonderful students and their teachers when you see them out working to help our community! This is a wonderful program started about 11 years ago by the high school administration. Thank you for seeing growth in the program and its importance to our village.

“May is the month of expectation, the month of wishes, the month of hope.” — Emily Brontë

“May, more than any other month of the year, wants us to feel most alive.” — Fennel Hudson