Versailles baseball stays undefeated in MAC play with win at Marion Local

Junior Chase Monnin went the distance for Versailles racking up 10 strikeouts. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Senior AJ Griesdorn celebrates after hitting a two-run double. Senior Lane Bergman slides through home plate to score Versailles’ first run of the game.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

MARIA STEIN — Another MAC game, another MAC win for the Versailles baseball team. After being down 1-0 after the first inning, Versailles scored the next six runs to win at Marion Local on April 30.

Versailles head coach Brad Koopman said i’s always going to be a tough game when going up against a MAC opponent. His team dug deep to grind this one out.

“There’s not too many MAC games you’re going to go there and just walk over somebody. There are going to be battles with just about everybody in the league. Sometimes, they’re harder to grind out than others and the boys fought hard today,” Koopman said.

With one out in the bottom of the first inning, Marion Local had bases loaded. Junior Chase Monnin walked in one run but then got out of the jam.

Monnin got better as the game went on. He bounced back in the second inning with a one, two, three inning. He let up a base runner here and there, but never let another Flyer come around to score.

Versailles gained a 2-1 lead after the top of the fourth inning. Junior Ross Francis hit into a fielders choice to drive in one run. Senior Joel Gehret drove in another run on a sacrifice flyout.

In the top of the fifth inning with two outs, senior AJ Griesdorn hit a ball deep to center field for a two-run double. He had two doubles in the game.

Koopman said he loved Griesdorn approach at the plate on that double. After getting down in the count, he fought back and got a pitch he could drive.

Versailles gained full control of the game in the sixth inning. Senior Michael Osborne put a ball in play that was misplayed by Marion Local. Two runs scored on the error to make it a 6-1 game.

The bottom of the lineup helped set up the runs for Versailles. Osborne and junior Jace Watren both used their speed to not only get on base, but get into scoring position as well.

Watren showed off the power with two doubles in this game. Koopman said it’s a gift to have both of those guys at the bottom of the lineup to set things up for the top of the order.

“It’s fortunate to have those kind of guys, scrappy guys. Even if they hit the ball on the ground, they’re a tough out. They got crazy speed and they’re just to get out all around,” Koopman said.

The Tigers threw another haymaker at the Flyers in the bottom of the sixth inning. Monnin struck out the side with only 10 pitches.

Marion Local couldn’t touch Monnin as the game went into the final innings.

“I kind of made the joke with him there at the end about how maybe we need spend a little more time in the bullpen before and get locked in. As the game went on, he seemed to get stronger and stronger,” Koopman said.

Monnin finished with 10 strikeouts in the game while allowing six hits. Osborne and Griesdorn each had two RBI.

Versailles is 17-3 on the season with a 6-0 MAC record. There are only three teams behind them with one loss waiting for the Tigers to drop a game to hopefully claim a share of the MAC title.

Koopman said the team just needs to keep doing what they are doing. If they can do that, they will have a pretty good shot at coming away with a MAC title.

“Just keep having the same approach, playing loose, getting after it, unfazed by anything and fight until the final out. Do everything you need to do and then we’ll be on top,” Koopman said.

Versailles will host one of those one-loss MAC teams in St. Henry on May 2 at 5 p.m. Last season, St. Henry defeated Versailles to claim the 2023 MAC championship.

