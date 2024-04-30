LGBTQ+ Center opens in Greenville

GREENVILLE — The LGBTQ+ Community Center of Darke County will hold an open house on Wednesday, May 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The open house is a casual, family-friendly drop-in event with an interfaith blessing and opening ceremony. Located at 5395 S. State Route 49 in Greenville, the Center aims to provide a safe, welcoming, and inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ Community and allies in Darke County and surrounding areas.

“We’re inviting people to drop in, learn about our programs and how they can get involved in the Center’s upcoming programs and services,” says Beka Lindeman, board secretary and social media coordinator. “We encourage people to drop by and meet the team throughout the evening.”

The Center’s initial programs and services begin after May 1, including community activities, social and support groups, health and wellness events, and plans for Safe Space trainings.

“To say we are joyful about this new inclusive venue would be an understatement,” says Debra Farrell, board vice president. “This project has been in the works for several months and the support has been widespread and enthusiastic.”

The Center is excited to be partnering with several organizations in the community and will be utilizing best practices in public health and in line with recommendations from the Ohio Suicide Prevention Plan.

“The Center will be the first of its kind within a 40-mile radius, making it a unique and much-needed space and partner in the community,” says Carey Driscoll, board member. “While services are geared towards the LGBTQ+ community, allies and supporters are always welcome, too.”

In addition to receiving an outpouring of support from local community leaders and partners in Darke County, news of the Center’s opening also received a recent retweet at the national level by Judy Shepard, mother of Matthew Shepard and co-founder of the Matthew Shepard Foundation.

“For many LGBTQ+ people, having a Center like this is a lifeline,” says, Lucas Jackson, Board Treasurer. “Having a safe space to connect with community, build friendships and include our families is important.”

The Center will also work to facilitate leadership development opportunities and advocate for equality and inclusion for LGBTQ+ children, youth, adults and families.

“It’s important that all people, including LGBTQ+ community members, feel safe, valued, respected and heard,” said Alanna Yeoman, board member. “We’ll work to make sure our community leaders and elected officials understand the needs and concerns of our community as well.”

In addition to the board of directors, the Center also has an all-volunteer team with a wide range of talents and professional expertise guiding its programs and services.

“We have an amazing team and several exciting opportunities coming soon,” said Ryan Acker, board president. “We’re excited to invite the community to come learn more about the Center, meet the team, and see how they can be a part of creating a safe, welcoming and inclusive Darke County.”

For more information about the LGBTQ+ Community Center of Darke County, visit www.darkecountypride.org or email [email protected].