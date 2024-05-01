Greenville boys tennis finish fourth in MVL tournament

Greenville junior Mason Pierri took third in the one of the singles division. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

TROY — The Greenville boys tennis team competed in the MVL tournament at Troy on April 30. The Green Wave finished fourth overall in the conference tournament.

In the first set of singles, junior Mason Pierri took third place. He defeated Brady Hagan from Sidney in the first round before falling to Kyle Penny from Troy in the next round, 8-4. Pierri defeated Joseph Knospe from Stebbins for the third place finish, 8-4.

In the second set of singles, junior Kaitlin Combs finished seventh. Combs lost 8-1 in the first round to Korey Snyder from Butler. She defeated Jacob Bowers from Fairborn 8-2 to finish in seventh.

In the third set of singles, freshman Daniel Kerns lost to Grady Nardecchia from Butler in the first round, 8-4. Kerns then won 8-0 over Kaitlyn Schlosser from Piqua. In the fifth place match, Kerns lost 8-3 to Stephen Krauz to take sixth place.

In the first set of doubles, sophomore Drew Beisner and senior Simon Snyder won their first match over Fairborn, 8-2. The duo lost 8-5 to Troy and then lost to Butler 8-6 to take fourth place.

In the second set of doubles, junior Avery Yount and freshman Eli Willis took third place. They won 8-3 over Sidney before losing to Tippecanoe, 8-0. In the third place match, they won 8-2 over Butler.

The Green Wave will compete in the Division II Sectional Tournament at Troy on May 7 starting at 9 a.m.