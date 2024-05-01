Paint wonderful wildflowers at GPL

A free painting event will be held at the Greenville Public Library. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — April showers bring May flowers… and that’s exactly what’s coming to GPL in May.

On Thursday, May 9, join them for a free painting event where you can create your own field of wildflowers. The program will start at 1 p.m. with all of the essentials provided.

Since painting has the potential to be messy, we encourage patrons to bring their own apron and leave their nice clothes at home.

Registration for this event will begin on Monday, April 22. There are only 10 spots available, so make sure to get your name in before they fill up.

To register, call the library at (937) 548-3915 and ask for the Reference Desk.

Online requests made through their website and Facebook will not be honored.