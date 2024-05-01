Chapter elects assistant officers

Versailles FFA Elects Assistant Officers
VERSAILLES — On Monday, April 22 at the April FFA meeting the Versailles FFA members elected the assistant officers for the 2024-2025 school year. The assistant officers help to run events and assist their officers with their tasks. The new assistant officers are: Vice President Hank Smith, Secretary Brooke Bergman, Treasurer Logan Nerderman, Reporter Lucy Schmitmeyer, Sentential Danica York, Student Advisor Karlie Litten, Historian Ruthie Smith, Parliamentarian Monica Evers.
Congratulations to everyone.