Chapter elects assistant officers

2024-2025 Versailles FFA assistant officer team. (From left to right): (top row): Logan Nerderman, Brooke Bergman, and Lucy Schmitmeyer. (Front row): Hank Smith, Karlie Litten, Ruthie Smith, and Monica Evers.

Submitted photos

Assistant Sentential Danica York

Submitted photos

VERSAILLES — On Monday, April 22 at the April FFA meeting the Versailles FFA members elected the assistant officers for the 2024-2025 school year. The assistant officers help to run events and assist their officers with their tasks. The new assistant officers are: Vice President Hank Smith, Secretary Brooke Bergman, Treasurer Logan Nerderman, Reporter Lucy Schmitmeyer, Sentential Danica York, Student Advisor Karlie Litten, Historian Ruthie Smith, Parliamentarian Monica Evers.

Congratulations to everyone.

