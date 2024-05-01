Aullwood announces May schedule

Join Aullwood for long-term butterfly monitoring each Tuesday. Submitted photo

ENGLEWOOD —Aullwood Audubon is pleased to announce its May schedule.May is the time when spring wildflowers continue to bloom, and migration is in full swing. It’s the perfect time to visit Aullwood to enjoy the sights and sounds of spring. Enjoy many free activities and fun at Aullwood Spring Fest 2024 on May 18 and 19 at Aullwood Farm including the Ohio School of Falconry’s Raptor Roadshow & Wild African Hearts petting zoo. Help them monitor the wonderful butterflies at Aullwood every Tuesday afternoon.

May 1 – 31 – “The Troll That Hatched an Egg by Thomas Dambo” Exhibit, (Farm & Center)

May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 – Adult Member Discovery Walks (members only), 8–9:30 a.m. (Center)

May 4 – Warblers & Wildflowers Walk, 9:30–11 a.m., (Center)

May 4 – Nature Life Drawing with Chris Rowlands, 10 a.m.-noon, (Center)

May 6 – Aullwood Birdathon, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., (Center)

May 7, 14, 21, 28 – Long-term Butterfly Monitoring (everyone), 2:30–4 p.m. (Center)

May 8 – Chipmunk Adventures, “Spring on Wings”, 10 a.m.–11:45 a.m., (Farm)

May 12 – Pondering Pollinators Wildflower Walk, 2–3:30 p.m., (Farm)

May 18 & 19 – Aullwood Spring Fest, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., (Farm)

May 20 – September 2 – Aullwood is a Blue Star Museum, (Farm & Center)

May 27 – Aullwood is open for Memorial Day! (everyone), 9 a.m.–5 p.m. (Farm & Center)

General admission is $12/adults 13 to 64, $10/ Seniors 65+, Active-Duty Military and Veterans with Military ID, $8/children 4 to 12 and children 3 and under free unless otherwise noted. Members of Friends of Aullwood, National Audubon Society and ANCA are admitted free with membership card. Please note Aullwood walks are weather dependent and are cancelled if there is thunder, lightning or heavy rain. Check their website at aullwood.org for weather related closings. Access to Aullwood and Aullwood trails is at both the Center and Farm Tuesday – Sunday. Aullwood Center programs begin at 1000 Aullwood Road. Aullwood Farm programs begin at 9101 Frederick Pike. Call 937-890-7360 for information. Check their events calendar https://aullwood.audubon.org/events for more information on events.