GPL hosts Cuttings & Starts Swap

GREENVILLE — Have any extra plants you just don’t have space for? Bring them to Greenville Public Library for their plant swap Wednesday, May 8. The event will run from 1 to 3 p.m.

Bring a strawberry plant, leave with some mint or a tomato plant. Outdoor plants, indoor plants, fruits, vegetables, herbs… as long as they’re healthy, bring a cutting, start, or transplant to swap with others.

RSVP to Kelly at (937) 548-3915 or [email protected] no later than May 6 if you plan to attend. Plant drop off for the event will be May 7 during regular business hours.