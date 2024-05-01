NEW MADISON — Tri-Village kindergarten registration is now open. If your student is currently attending Wee Patriot Preschool, log into FinalForms and you will see your student. Select the blue box for registration for the 2024-2025 school year and select lets get started. You will then see your forms on the left hand side to complete. A child is eligible for entrance into kindergarten if s/he attains the age of five on or before Aug. 1 of the year in which s/he applies for entrance.

Step One – Complete the Online Final Forms

How to Complete the Online Final Forms

1. When you click go into Final Forms you will be taken to a page that has options for a parent to create an account or use an existing Final Forms account (this includes WeePats). If you have students who are currently enrolled in TV, please select login to access your account and click add new student. Creating an account allows you to complete the Final Forms process and allows you to update information in the registration forms if it should change in the future. Please make sure you are registering for the 2024—2025 school year.

2. Once you have created an account, you will be taken to Final Forms. Follow the instructions and complete all forms listed.

3. If you do not have access to the internet, you can visit the school office and use the computers there. All online final forms must be completed before a student may attend Tri-Village Schools.

Misty Brummett, elementary school secretary or Shellie Francis, executive administrative assistant, will reach out to you using the contact information provided in Final Forms to discuss documentation that is needed prior to screening and enrollment. Documents needed are as follows and will need to be turned into the elementary office or the district office in the Patriot Activity Center: Certified Birth Certificate, all special education/Gifted, IEP, ETR and 504 documents (if applicable), immunization records, proof of residence X2, custody papers (if applicable), and health physical (forms for your physician to complete can be picked up in the office prior to your child’s appointment).