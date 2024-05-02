Crash sends two to hospital

BRADFORD — On May 1, at approximately 5:38 p.m. Darke County Deputies along with Bradford Rescue, Bradford Fire and Gettysburg Rescue were dispatched to the 9900 block of US 36 east in reference to an accident with injury.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Gray 2011 Nissan Altima driven by Chaz Scott, 21, of Greenville, was traveling East on US 36. Scott failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn traveling into the path of a westbound green 2006 Ford Escape driven by Jeremy Zeller, 44, of Union City. Scott was treated at the scene by Bradford Rescue and was transported to Upper Valley Hospital with minor injuries. Zeller was treated at the scene by Gettysburg Rescue and was transported to Wayne Hospital with minor injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.