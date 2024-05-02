Burns retiring from Mercer Savings

Timothy Burns

GREENVILLE — Mercer Savings Bank is announcing the retirement of longtime Greenville Loan Officer/Branch Manager Timothy L. Burns effective June 30. Burns began his career with Mercer Savings Bank as a loan officer on Sept. 16, 1985. In 2011, he was promoted to Branch Manager after the retirement of Mike Snyder.

Following his retirement, Burns plans to travel and spend time with his wife, Darci, and children, Ryan, Meghan, Evan, and Lauren. He will also be working as owner and operator of his newest venture, Eagles Landing Farm & Venue, in Greenville.

“I’m certain our Greenville customers will miss Tim’s warm welcome whenever they enter the office,” said Barry Parmiter, Mercer Savings Bank’s CEO. “Though we will miss him ourselves, we wish him the very best in his new and exciting endeavor.”

Mercer Savings Bank has been a trusted community bank for more than 135 years. We offer financial products and services that make life easier. By opening an account, obtaining a loan, or planning your retirement with Mercer Savings Bank, customers are part of a legacy of great customer service, integrity, and value.