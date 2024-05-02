Greenville, Tri-Village keeps pace in conference title race; high school softball roundup

Greenville senior Addie Burke has had at least one RBI in the last five games. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Tri-Village sophomore Elizabeth Poling led the way on the mound for the Lady Patriots.

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school softball games from April 29 – May 1.

Ansonia (16-5, 7-1)

The Lady Tigers won 5-0 over Franklin Monroe on April 30. Senior Abby Kramer had a RBI and two triples. Freshman Addison Geyer had two RBI. Kramer pitched all seven innings and had eight strikeouts. Ansonia then won 7-6 over St. Henry. Ansonia walked it off against the Lady Redskins by breaking the tie game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ansonia will play their last regular season game at Bradford on May 6 at 5 p.m. They will then play a playoff game by hosting National Trail on May 7 at 5 p.m.

Arcanum (15-7, 9-1)

The Lady Trojans started the week with a 13-6 win at Russia on April 29. Junior Kenzie Byrne had three RBI, four hits and tied her home run total from last season with her tenth home run of the season. Junior Marli Morris also had three RBI. Senior Belle Harleman pitched all seven innings and had three strikeouts. Arcanum then won 4-1 over Tri-County North. Freshman Matty Noe had a RBI. Senior Hannah Kendig pitched all seven innings and had seven strikeouts. Arcanum will end the regular season with games against Fairborn and Xenia on May 4 at Covington. They will play Fairborn at noon and then Xenia at 4 p.m. They will play the winner of Northeastern and Anna for their first playoff game on May 8 at 5 p.m.

Bradford (6-13, 3-6)

The Lady Railroaders lost 3-1 to Dixie on April 30. Freshman Chloe Hocker had a RBI. Sophomore Casey Bolen had six strikeouts and allowed one hit in four innings pitched. Freshman Vivian Harlemen had a strikeout in two innings pitched. Bradford will host Ansonia on May 6 at 5 p.m. They will then head to Covington on May 7 for their playoff game. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

Franklin Monroe (7-19, 5-6)

The Lady Jets started the week with a 1-0 loss to Marion Local. Junior Layni Ressler and senior Jocelyn Gray each had a hit. Senior Keihl Johnson had seven strikeouts and allowed four hits in six innings pitched. They then lost 5-0 to Ansonia. Johnson had four strikeouts in six innings pitched.The Lady Jets bounced back with a 13-3 win over National Trail. Seniors Aleya Beatty and Jozlynn Wintrow each had three RBI. Ressler drove in a pair of runs. Johnson had seven strikeouts in six innings pitched. Franklin Monroe will be at Fort Recovery on May 6 for a 5 p.m. first pitch. They will then take on Tri-County North on the road on May 7 for a playoff game at 5 p.m.

Greenville (21-4, 15-1)

The Lady Wave won another close game over Troy, 2-1. Seniors Savannah Leach and Addie Burke each drove in a run. Junior Zoey Burns had eight strikeouts in seven innings pitched. The team then won 14-0 on senior night. Seniors Ella McLear, Burke, Leach and Haleigh McDermitt each had two RBI. Burns and freshman Lizzie Shaffer each had six strikeouts in two innings pitched. Greenville will host Trotwood for their first playoff game on May 7 at 5 p.m.

Mississinawa Valley (6-9, 4-7)

The Lady Blackhawks won back to back games. They won 21-5 over Randolph Southern. The team scored 12 runs in the first inning. Junior Stephanie De La Torre and freshman Emma Brock each had three RBI. Sophomore Cora Hoggatt had four strikeouts in three innings and senior Kenzea Townsend had five strikeouts in two innings on the mound. The Lady Blackhawks then won 12-7 over Preble Shawnee. Townsend had four RBI and a home run. Sophomore Makenna Hoggatt and Cayde Neukam each had two RBI. Cora Hoggatt and Townsend combined for five strikeouts on the mound. After a game at Troy Christian on May 4, Mississinawa Valley will host Lehman Catholic on May 7 at 5 p.m.

Tri-Village (16-1, 9-0)

The Lady Patriots won 7-2 over Twin Valley South on May 1. Freshman Emma Greer had two RBI in the game. Sophomore Elizabeth Poling had ten strikeouts in six innings pitched. Tri-Village will host Coldwater on May 6, Newton on May 7, and New Bremen on May 8 all starting at 5 p.m.

Versailles (14-6, 2-3)

The Lady Tigers won back to back MAC games. They won 5-3 at New Bremen on April 29. Senior Carley Timmerman had two RBI. Senior Colleen Hiestand had 10 strikeouts in seven innings pitched. They then won 8-7 on a walk-off hit by senior Lauryn Cordonnier in extra innings on senior night. Versailles defeated Marion Local for their second MAC win of the season. Cordonnier finished with three RBI on the day. Hiestand pitched all eight innings and had nine strikeouts. Versailles will host the winner of Milton-Union and Graham on May 8 at 5 p.m. for their first playoff game.

