ANSONIA — The Ansonia boys track team had two schools records broken while competing at the Wayne Invitational on April 25 and 26.

Brayden Bromagem broke the 400 meter school record with a time of 50.91. The previous record was 51.3 set back in 1983.

Freshman Bennett Lehman broke his own school record in the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:32.98. His previous record time was 9:42.10.