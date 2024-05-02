Light Foundation Craft Show is Saturday

GREENVILLE — The Light Foundation in partnership with Shawnee Prairie will be hosting a craft show on Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie, 4267 Ohio Route 502, Greenville. There is no cost to enter. Numerous vendors have signed up to be part of this event. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Light Foundation. For more information, contact Diana Stebbins at 937-606-4776. For more information on The Light Foundation, visit www.mattlight72.com.
