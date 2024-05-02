Teams lose positioning in conference title races; high school baseball roundup

Arcanum freshman Lucas Miller had a RBI against Newton. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Bradford sophomore Colton Gambill had three RBI and a home run against Twin Valley South.

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school baseball games form May 2.

Ansonia 6 (8-10, 6-3) at Tri-County North 2 (9-8, 3-6)

Ansonia got back into the win column with a road win over the Panthers. Senior Keegen Weiss had 13 strikeouts in seven innings pitched. Weiss also had three RBI. Seniors Nick Burns and Trevor Hemmerich and junior Darby Gilland each had a RBI. Ansonia will be at Bradford on May 6 and then host Troy Christian on May 8 with both games at 5 p.m.

Arcanum 4 (12-7, 8-2) at Newton 5 (17-2, 7-1)

The Trojans fall to second in the WOAC as they lost to Newton. The Indians scored all five runs in the fifth inning. Senior Caleb Burke, sophomore Derek Longstreth, freshmen Lucas Miller and Luke Stephens each had a RBI. Sophomore Regan Christ pitched all six innings and had eight strikeouts. Arcanum will host Fort Recovery on May 6 and then travel to Anna on May 7 with both games starting at 5 p.m.

Bradford 5 (13-6, 5-3) vs Twin Valley South 7 (3-11, 3-7)

The Railroaders drop a game against Twin Valley South. The Panthers scored all seven runs in the fourth inning. Sophomore Colton Gambill had a home run and three RBI. Senior Landon Wills had seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched. Bradford will host Ansonia on May 6 and then host Versailles on May 7 with both games at 5 p.m.

Greenville 2 (9-13, 5-11) vs Fort Loramie 10 (15-3, 8-2)

The Green Wave lost a non-conference game to the Redskins. Fort Loramie scored four runs in the first inning and kept up the scoring. Junior Drew Hamilton had a RBI. Senior Trevor Mardin had a strikeout in 3.2 innings pitched. Greenville will host Eaton on May 6 and then Franklin Monroe on May 7 with both games at 5 p.m.

Tri-Village 13 (5-12, 1-8) at Preble Shawnee 1 (1-14, 0-8)

The Patriots win their first WOAC game of the season at Preble Shawnee. Junior Kaeden Lipps had three RBI. Sophomore Noah Finkbine and freshman Lucas Brown each had two RBI. Sophomore Jaiden Beam pitched six innings and allowed two hits while striking out seven. Tri-Village will host Newton on May 6, be at Troy Christian on May 7 and then host New Bremen on May 8 all starting at 5 p.m.

Versailles 3 (17-4, 6-1) vs St. Henry 8 (11-8, 6-1)

The Tigers lost their first MAC game of the season in extras. St. Henry scored six runs in the eighth inning to win the game. Senior Joel Gehret and junior Matt Subler each had a RBI. Senior AJ Griesdorn had six strikeouts in 7.2 innings pitched. Versailles will be at Franklin Monroe on May 6 and at Bradford on May 7 with both games at 5 p.m. Versailles is still in position to win a MAC title.

