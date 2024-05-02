Greenville clinches MVL title with road win; high school softball roundup

Junior Zoey Burns gave Greenville the lead for the first and final time with a two-out double in the fifth inning. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate The Lady Wave claimed another MVL title.

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school softball games from May 2.

Greenville 6 (22-4, 16-1) vs Butler 1 (15-7, 15-2)

VANDALIA — Another year, another conference championship for the Lady Wave softball program. They avenge an early season lost to Butler by winning 6-1 at Butler and clinched at least a share of the MVL title.

Head coach Jerrod Newland said the lead up to this game made him him think this game was going to be a good one.

“I knew today was going to be special when five or six people started texting last night, ‘Good luck tomorrow’, ‘Big one tomorrow’ and ‘See you tomorrow.’ I felt like it was district finals week. Everyone was all excited for the game,” Newland said.

It took awhile for both teams to get on the scoreboard. Both teams got players on base in the first inning but couldn’t score. Then both teams had a one, two, three inning in the second.

Butler got on the board first after a triple by senior Natalie Harris. Sophomore Kaylee Worrell put a ball in play to score Harris. The home team took a 1-0 lead.

Greenville made some contact in the fourth inning but couldn’t find a gap. But that inning helped Greenville get into a groove at the plate.

Junior Zoey Burns came through with two outs in the top of the fifth with a two-run double to give Greenville the lead.

Newland said from that point on, the team took off.

“Festive crowd, great atmosphere here. Two great programs, two great teams. They jump early, 1-0. In the fourth, fifth inning we start putting a little pressure on them. Fifth inning we bust through. Six inning we hit good. Just proud of the kids,” Newland said.

With bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning, senior Ella McLear scored on a wild pitch. Senior Haleigh McDermitt then drove in two runs on a single. Junior Kylar Arnett followed it up with a RBI single.

The Lady Wave started to get into more favorable counts as the game went on. The team drew six walks. Once they started to dictate the at bats, the team started to put runs on the board.

“It was good teams going at it. They (Butler) were making a lot of plays. Finally, we got a little selective at plate. Hitting our pitch and not her’s. Good things happen,” Newland said.

From the mound, Burns got the final six outs in order to clinch the MVL title. Newland said Burns not only came through with a big double in the fifth, but she was also lights out from the mound. Newland also said sophomore catcher Kendall Cromwell played well.

Burns finished with 10 strikeouts and allowed the one hit. Arnett had a three hit day at the plate.

Greenville will start tournament play on May 7 as they host Trotwood at 5 p.m. A win will give them a game against Oakwood on May 9 at 5 p.m. That game would also be at Stebbins Field.

Around the county:

Ansonia 3 (17-5, 8-1) at Tri-County North 2 (8-12, 7-3)

The Lady Tigers scored the winning run in sixth inning to grab the road WOAC win and keep pace in the WOAC title race. Sophomore Kylie Caldwell drove in the game-winning run with a RBI single. Senior Abby Kramer had a RBI. She also pitched all seven innings and had eight strikeouts. They will end the regular season with a game at Bradford on May 6 at 5 p.m. Ansonia will play their first tournament game on May 7 at home against National Trail at 5 p.m.

Arcanum 23 (16-7, 10-1) at Newton 5 (9-13, 4-6)

The Lady Trojans put up 11 runs in the sixth inning to move past Newton. Sophomore Merideth Laux hit a home run and had three RBI. Freshman Matty Noe and senior Emilie Fout each had four RBI. Freshman Cam Garbig pitched all six innings and had two strikeouts. Arcanum will host their first tournament game on May 8 at 5 p.m. They will play the winner of Northeastern and Anna.

Bradford 10 (7-13, 4-6) vs Twin Valley South 2 (6-13, 2-9)

Bradford scored eight runs in the fifth inning to grab the win. Freshman Chloe Hocker had four RBI in the game. Freshman Lilly Canan also had a RBI. Senior Tegan Canan had five strikeouts in four innings pitched. Freshman Vivian Harlemen had three strikeouts in three innings pitched. Both players combined to give up four hits. Bradford will host Ansonia on May 6 at 5 p.m. They will play their first playoff game at Covington on May 7 at 5 p.m.

Tri-Village 15 (17-1, 10-0) at Preble Shawnee 1 (9-10, 3-7)

The Patriots continued their 16 game winning streak with the win at Preble Shawnee. Sophomore Camryn Osborne had a home run and three RBI. Freshman Mylee Bierly had three RBI in the game. Sophomore Elizabeth Poling had five strikeouts in three innings pitched. Sophomore Addy Wright had three strikeouts in her lone inning pitched. Freshman Emma Greer had two strikeouts in her lone inning pitched. Tri-Village will host Coldwater on May 6, Newton on May 7 and New Bremen on May 8 all at 5 p.m. They will play the winner of Twin Valley South and Yellow Springs on May 9 in a home playoff game starting at 5 p.m.

Versailles 10 (15-6, 3-3) vs St. Henry 6 (6-12, 0-7)

The Lady Tigers won their third straight MAC game with the win on the road. Senior Colleen Hiestand and senior Jenna Dirksen each had a home run and three RBI. Hiestand pitched all seven innings and had five strikeouts. Versailles will play their first playoff game on May 8 at 5 p.m. They will host the winner of Milton-Union and Graham.

