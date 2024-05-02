Wildflower Garden Club’s plant and bake sale

Shown are many of the seedlings growing in one of the member’s greenhouses that will be for sale. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The members of Wildflower Garden Club are happy to announce that they will be having their annual plant sale and bake sale on May 11, at the same location as last year, which is 6315 Oliver Road, Greenville. Oliver Road connects 121 and 127 North and is easy to find. The event runs from 9-11 a.m.

There is a member in the club who has been busy starting seeds in her greenhouse this winter in anticipation of having the plant sale. There will be many old and new varieties of tomatoes available. Some will be for pots and others will need to be staked in the garden. New cherry varieties and bush type to plant in pots or in the ground. Yellow and black tomatoes. Salad size and beefsteak. There are also canning and slicing varieties that are shades of red, large pink and variegated green, also orange, and yellow, hybrid and open pollination. There will be 22 varieties of tomatoes for customers to choose from.

There will be several varieties of lettuce plants including red and green butterhead type. There is also a variety that is a red and green romaine type.

There will be two varieties of hollyhock and three varieties of cockscombs.

Veggies such as patio container cucumbers, squash, red, and yellow bell peppers, hot jalapeno. Herbs include, Cardenal, sweet, black stem and bush basil. Also, there will be leeks and bunching onions.

Several varieties of Zinnias will be available and for the melon lovers, they will have mini musk melons. Lupin will be for sale this year, and a beautiful foliage type of hibiscus.

Dwarf pampas grass in the second year of development will be for sale.

Hopefully, there will be perennials from their yards as in the past at unbelievably cheap prices. Prices start at $1 for most seedlings and the tomatoes are priced at $3 each.

The bakesale will consist of pies, cookies, breads, all plastic wrapped or boxed for your convenience.

For questions, call Chairperson Pam Clark at 937-459-6827, or President Barb Rhoades.

The plant sale will be held in open pole garage and in circle drive. There is plenty of parking in the drive and yard. Look for signs at 121 and 127 where Oliver Road connects. Bring a box to take plants home in.