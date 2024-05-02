The Union City Lions Club Blood Draw on April 29 was held in the UC Community Room in conjunction with the Solvita. The Lions Blood Draws are held every eight weeks and are credited with saving many lives throughout the Miami Valley. The coordinator for Solvita is Melinda Frech of Centerville. Ind. The Lions Blood Draw co-chairs are Hoddy Speight and Doug LeMaster. Thanks to all who donated to make this draw a success. The door prize for was a beautiful hand crafted cutting board won by Ashley Moore. (Cutting Board was donated by Doug LeMaster of Doug’s Workshop of Union City.)
Home Local News UC Lions host blood draw