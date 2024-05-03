CareFlight called after driver hits tree

Darke County Sheriff Deputies, Pitsburg Fire, Phillipsburg Fire, Arcanum Rescue and CareFlight responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

ARCANUM — On May 3, at approximately 3:41 p.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire, Phillipsburg Fire, Arcanum Rescue and CareFlight were dispatched to the 2100 block of State Route 49 south in reference to a one vehicle accident with injury.

The preliminary investigation revealed a silver 2010 Chevy four door sedan, driven by Damon R. Steele, 41, of Dayton, was traveling northbound on State Route 49 when he traveled left of the centerline, off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree head-on.

Steele was extricated by mechanical means and transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, his condition is unknown at this time.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.