Miller Flowers Greenhouse & Garden Center is located at 2200 St. Rt. 517 W, Greenville.

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Miller Flowers Greenhouse & Garden Center celebrates 30 years of business.

At Miller’s Flowers you’re getting more than just flowers, you’re getting a lifelong friendship.

“Even though we are part of a big community it still feels like a small community environment because you know everyone’s faces, stories, and their lives through the years, and so we just kind of have this friendship even though they are our customers, they are like our friends as well,” co-owner Caitlin Miller said.

Miller Flowers have customers that will come and shop with them that have been shopping there for 30 years, so they were there when the business first opened its doors. Customers get more than a calming place to shop, they get positive customer service that makes them feel more at home.

“It’s like seeing our friends come back year after year,” Miller said.

She said they are really grateful for the continued support over the years, as the business wouldn’t be what it is today without it.

“We really appreciate the community’s support,” Miller said. “Without them, we would not be here, so we are really thankful for the community.”

Miller’s parents started the business 30 years ago as a pig farm – about a year before deciding to go a different route, as “it wasn’t their thing.”

“We stopped doing pig farming, and they went to start on a greenhouse,” Miller said. “They wanted a business that all of their family, all of their kids could be a part of, so over the years it has become what it is today.”

Miller expressed how this 30-year milestone is one to be celebrated. She could not contain her excitement, joy, and pride, as she expressed how the event means a lot to her and her family.

“I asked my dad last night about it, and he’s like ‘Hallelujah’”, Miller said. “30 years, yeah, definitely can’t believe we are still awake. It is a huge milestone. They say 30 years as a business is pretty big, and it is.”

Miller said that because she grew up in the business, getting to see it is still growing, seeing it still have a lot of ideas, and having dreams for the future and where it will lead is pretty exciting.

“I’m excited to see where things will take us in the next 30 years,” Miller said.

Miller Flowers offers perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs, shrubs, houseplants, sympathy items, planters, crystals, and much more. With Mother’s Day being May 12, Miller Flowers has an exciting beautiful collection of plant themed gifts to choose from. They have creatively designed each gift with your recipient in mind, but they also do wind chimes, afghan blankets, and have more keepsake items in their shop.

“We have several different gift collections that we offer. We have a Mother’s Day collection with a hanging basket, fertilizer, and a pair of gloves, another one that is a collection of different perennials for pressing and a flower press goes with it, so they can press their own flowers,” Miller said.

They also offer a macron and planter collection as well, as well as many other varieties to choose from in order to reach everyone’s interests. All collections can be found on their website at www.millerflowers.co/.

They would also be happy to deliver locally on May 6th – 11th, but there will be no delivery on Sunday, May 12th. The Mother’s Day special: Free delivery on pre-orders $50+. Pre-order by Thursday, May 9th, and use code: MothersDay at check out.

Young garden enthusiasts can create something special for Mom this Mother’s Day. Join the team at Miller Flowers for an exciting Make & Take workshop where kids can express their creativity while crafting a one-of-a-kind planter for the leading lady in their lives. The event will take place Friday, May 10th from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. or Saturday May 11th, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. The cost is $15 per basket, and this is a come-n-go workshop, no need to RSVP.

For more information about Miller Flowers Greenhouse & Garden Center visit their website at www.millerflowers.co, follow them on Facebook at Miller Flowers Greenhouse & Garden Center, look them up on Instagram at @millerflowersgreenhouse, and TikTok at @millerflowers.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, [email protected].