Auxiliary will host blood drive

GREENVILLE — The gift of a blood donation can help many in need of healing. Get the Solvita “From One to Many” t-shirt and a chance to win Bengals tickets by donating at the Wayne Healthcare Auxiliary blood drive Tuesday, May 14 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Avenue.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita April 29-June 29 will receive the Solvita slogan t-shirt. Everyone who registers to donate April 29-June 1 with Solvita will be automatically entered in a drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Steelers game at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.