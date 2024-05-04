BPL schedules May events

BRADFORD — The days are getting longer and warmer. That could only mean one thing….Summer is just around the corner! As the school year winds down, we have some great events this month for all ages.

Preschool Storyhour will be held on May 7, 14, and 21 from 11 a.m. to noon before breaking for the summer. This session is all about dressing up and will include Crazy Hat Day, Animal Day and Mustache Day. Please call or stop by to register for sessions by the Friday before.

Senior Citizens will meet to play cards on May 9 and 23 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Come join the fun for lively conversation and friendly competition.

Adult BINGO will be held on Thursday, May 16 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Always free to play, participants may bring along a prize to share valued at less than $5. Registrations are not required. Light refreshments will be served.

The Wizard of Oz is turning 85 this year! Come celebrate with us with a special viewing of the movie, complete with popcorn and drinks, May 16 from 6-8 p.m. Local Oz enthusiast, Logan Harrison will be discussing the movie and book as well. Registrations are not required for this free event for all ages. Be sure to visit the display case to see Logan’s collection of Oz memorabilia until May 31.

The Annual Plant and Seed Swap will be held on Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m.-noon. Please bring your cuttings, starts and seeds clearly labeled in containers to contain the soil starting at 10 a.m.. Light refreshments and door prizes will be offered.

Just Glue It will be held on May 21st from 6:30-8 p.m. They will be crafting a decorative birdhouse using upcycled books. Registrations are required and space is limited to 24 participants. There is no cost to attend. Registrations will close on Friday, May 17 at 5 p.m.

Summer Reading Sign Ups for all ages are available by the circulation desk. Stop by to sign up, grab a reading log, calendar and some books to get a jump start on your reading! Registration will be available through June 29. Be watching for more information on our summer events!

The library will be closed on May 25 and 27 for the Memorial Day holiday. They will be open May 28 at 10 a.m. to serve you.

As always, if you have questions about any of our upcoming events or would like to register, please stop by or call us at 937-448-2612. We look forward to seeing you!