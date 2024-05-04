CADC is helping cancer patients

GREENVILLE — May is National Cancer Research Month which is used to raise awareness of the high quality, innovative cancer research happening across the country and around the world.

Research and Cancer Association of Darke County are both very important parts of living with cancer and working toward a cure.

Cancer Association of Darke County is a local, independent, non-profit organization that reimburses local cancer patients for cancer related expenses.

The requirements to receive the five-year benefit from Cancer Association of Darke County (at no cost) are: cancer patients must live in Darke County and have a confirmed diagnosis of cancer.

The organization is funded by United Way, Corporate Sponsors, grants, memorials, donations and fundraisers.

Local Corporate Sponsors also help with funding. The Sponsors of 2024 so far are: American Legion 140, Greenville, American Legion 353, Ansonia, Anderson’s Marathon, Arcon Builders, LTD, CJC Painting, INC., Family Health, First Assembly of God, Flaig Lumber Co, INC., FOE Versailles, Kremer Roofing, INC., La Carreta, Park National Bank, St. Paul United Church of Christ (Greenville,) Troutwine Auto Sales, VFW Ohio Charities 7262, Wayne Builders, Wayne HealthCare, Bill Hawkey and Assoc.

Any resident of Darke County that is battling cancer is encouraged to contact Cancer Association of Darke County at 937 548 9960 or email [email protected].