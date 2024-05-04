Kenzie Byrne sets another school record as Arcanum breezes through double header

Junior Kenzie Byrne set the record for home runs in a season and set the record for runs in a season. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate The Arcanum defense support their pitcher and played solid defense all day long. Playing a bit out of her position, senior Belle Harleman goes up to get the out from first base.

By Drew Terhall

Dailyadvocate.com

COVINGTON — The Lady Trojans breezed through two games of a double header at the Covington Classic on May 4 to extend their winning streak to 14 games.

Arcanum started the day with a game against Preble Shawnee. Originally, they were scheduled to play Fairborn. Head coach Mike Morris said Fairborn got confused on the times and decided to play the Lady Arrows again.

“Preble Shawnee was sticking around and we decided to play them. Hopefully, we helped them out getting ready for the tournament and got us some hitting in and another win,” Morris said.

It was a slow start for Arcanum. After two innings, Arcanum was up 1-0. Senior Emilie Fout drove in the run on a sacrifice flyout.

Morris said the Preble Shawnee outfielders made plays to steal hits from them. But after the team got adjusted, it was all systems go.

“We took an inning to adjust there. They made some great plays in the outfield. They stole a couple balls from us. We settled in and started to do what we do. Put the ball in play and making them pay for passed balls,” Morris said.

Arcanum scored seven runs in the top of the third inning. Junior Kenzie Byrne and freshman Matty Noe each had a two-run double. Fout and senior Belle Harleman each had a RBI hit. Another run scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded.

Arcanum wasn’t done as they put up five runs in the top of the fourth inning. Fout had another RBI, her third of the game. Freshman Cam Garbig put a ball in play that scored two on an error. Senior Hannah Kendig drove in a run on a fielders choice.

In the top of the fifth with the bases loaded, Garbig walked in a run. Freshman Claire Hein had a RBI single and junior Morgan Weaver drove in a run after being hit by a pitch.

After it was all set and done, Arcanum came away with a 16-0 win over the Lady Arrows. Harleman pitched three innings and had a pair of strikeouts. Cam Garbig pitched two innings and had a strikeout.

The offense continued to roll into the second game against Xenia. In the top of the first, the first three batters got on base to load them up.

Byrne and freshman Jordyn Garbig each had a two-run single. Garbig came around to score on an error later in the inning. Senior Ashlyn Miller, in her second at bat in the first inning, hit a RBI single. After walking her first four at bats of the day, freshman Ella Flatter hit a RBI double. Sophomore Grace Fry hit a RBI single.

Byrne broke another school record in this game. In the team’s Friday game against Marion Local, Byrne broke the home run season record with her 11th bomb. She broke the record last year with ten home runs. In this game, she broke the school record for runs in a season with 49. Morris said Byrne is close to the RBI record as well.

The Lady Trojans left the first inning up 8-0. They then put up six runs in the second inning.

Kendig had a RBI single. Miller came through again with a two-run single. Fry followed it up with a two-run single of her own. Noe had a RBI single.

Just like in the second, Kendig got the scoring going with a two-run double. Flatter walked in a run and Noe scored a run on a fielders choice.

Arcanum walked in two more runs in the fourth inning and Flatter drove in one on a RBI single. Arcanum won the game, 21-0.

In both games, the Lady Trojans pitched well and played great defense. They didn’t give away free outs and made some plays to steal away hits.

Morris said the team played great overall. They look ready for the upcoming tournament.

“Defensively, we were sound. Pitching was sound again. Everything is looking good for next week,” Morris said.

Kendig pitched all five innings and had nine strikeouts.

Arcanum will host their first playoff game on May 8 at 5 p.m. As the fourth seed, they will host the winner of tenth seed Northeastern and 13th seed Anna.

