Driver arrested after crash

Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with New Madison Fire Department and Arcanum Rescue responded to the scene. Submitted photo

ARCANUM — On May 5, at approximately 5:51 a.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with New Madison Fire Department and Arcanum Rescue were dispatched to US Route 127 south of State Route 722 in reference to a two vehicle injury accident in the village of Castine.

The preliminary investigation revealed a maroon 2012 Ford Taurus, driven by Jennifer Branham, 47, of Kentucky was traveling northbound on US Route 127 in the village of Castine when she struck a parked unoccupied Spectrum truck in the rear end.

Branham was treated and released at the scene by Arcanum Rescue. She was placed under arrest for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.