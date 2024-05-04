Presenters at the 73rd National Day of Prayer in Greenville were Peter Menke, Jeff Whitaker, Keith Denman, Matt Auker, Mike Bowers, Liz Gable, Matt Aultman and Jayce Feitshans. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate Simple Gifts Quartet with Carlton Jones, Dale Musser, Tom Menke and Joseph Helfrich provided music for the event. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate The American Legion Post 140 Color Guard presented the Colors for the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Over 100 members of the community participated in the 73rd annual National Day of Prayer at the First United Methodist Church in Greenville. The event is hosted locally by the Greater Greenville Ministerial Association (GGMA) on the first Thursday in May in conjunction with the National Day of Prayer.

The event featured several local community leaders praying for the community, government, media, arts and entertainment, military/first responders, education, business and agriculture, families, and churches.

This year’s presenters were Jeff Whitaker mayor of Greenville; Mike Bowers, Darke County Economic Development; Jayce Feitshans, STAR 88.3 community representative; Keith Denman, U.S. Navy (retired); Matt Auker, Darke County Central Ministry Director for Youth for Christ; Matt Aultman, Darke County Commissioner; Liz Gable, head of the Children and Family Department at EUM; and Peter Menke, retired pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

The theme for this year’s event came from 2 Samuel 22:29-31 – Lift Up the World – Light Up the World. East Main Church of Christ Minister Jim Morehouse encouraged attendees to give honor to God and to be a light in the world.

Also participating in the event was Gary Blacklidge, pastor of First United Methodist Church. He gave the welcome and sang the National Anthem. The Greenville American Legion Post 140 Color Guard presented the colors for the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem. Providing music for the National Day of Prayer was Simple Gifts Quartet with Dale Musser, Carlton Jones, Tom Menke and Joseph Helfrich. Helfrich also led the congregational singing of “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms”, “This Little Light of Mine” and “God Bless America”.

