Chamber visits Anna Bier Art Gallery

Jennifer Overholser, Artistic Director of Visual Arts at Darke County Center for the Arts. Submitted photos Rachel Neal, Executive Director for the Darke County Chamber, standing in front of her favorite pieces in the Anna Bier Art Gallery Submitted photos Members of the Darke County Chamber standing on stage at Memorial Hall. Submitted photos

GREENVILLE — In May, The Darke County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly networking event in the Anna Bier Art Gallery. Visitors were able to enjoy artwork by Mikee Huber, of Dayton in the exhibit titled “The Rhythm of Abstraction.” Each piece of artwork currently in the gallery is named after a song title or lyric, which gives viewers some context when looking at the abstract pieces.

The morning also featured a behind-the-scenes tour of Memorial Hall, including a chance to stand on the stage and a look at the dressing rooms.

“This was an exciting opportunity to share the Anna Bier Art Gallery with a whole new audience, and help spread the word about the great work being done by Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA),” shared Jennifer Overholser, Artistic Director of Visual Arts at DCCA. “Many people in attendance had never been to Memorial Hall,” she shared.

Collaborating with the Darke County Chamber is one way Darke County Center for the Arts aims to bring greater awareness to the economic impact of the arts in the local community. According to a recent Arts & Economic Impact Prosperity 6 study conducted by Americans for the Arts, attendees of art-related events in the Dayton Region in 2022 on average spent $21.60 per person beyond the cost of the ticket for their event. This is money spent on things such as dining out at local restaurants, shopping, lodging, and travel expenses.

Rachel Neal, executive director for the Darke County Chamber, encouraged people to get out and try new experiences. “You won’t know if you like something like a symphony if you don’t step out of your comfort zone and give it a try,” she shared.

The Anna Bier Art Gallery is open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. now through May 18. A public reception will be held in the gallery on May 11 from 5:30-7 p.m. Artist Mikee Huber will be present to visit with guests and answer questions. The gallery will also be open during the intermission of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra concert that begins at 7 p.m. on May 11 at Memorial Hall. Tickets for the Toledo Symphony are $40 and are available at darkecountyarts.org. There is no charge to visit the art gallery.

The Anna Bier Art Gallery is stationed inside St. Clair Memorial Hall, located at 215 W. 4th Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

For more information about Darke County Center for the Arts, visit darkecountyarts.org.