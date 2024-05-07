WOAC teams compete at Covington track and field Invitational

Arcanum senior Brady Lock tied for second in the high jump. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Franklin Monroe freshman Sydney Baker took first in the girls pole vault.

COVINGTON — The local WOAC track and field teams competed at the Covington Invitational on May 3.

On the girls side, Ansonia took fourth place as a team with Franklin Monroe finishing close behind in fifth. Arcanum took seventh, Tri-Village took ninth and Bradford finished 14th.

In the relay events, Franklin Monroe took second in the 4×200 with a time of 1:52.81. Ansonia took third with a time of 1:53.70. In the 4×100, Tri-Village took second with a time of 53.70 and Ansonia took third with 54.09. Franklin Monroe took second in the 4×400 with a time of 4:25.38.

In the individual track events, Arcanum freshman Savannah Miller took third with a time of 17.28 in the 100 meter hurdles. In the 100 meter dash, Tri-Village sophomore Adalynn Hines took third with a time of 13.24. Franklin Monroe junior Presley Cox took fourth in a 13.74 and Ansonia sophomore Rose Barga took fifth with 13.76. In the 400 meter run, Bradford freshman Savannah Beachler took fourth with a time of 1:04.04. In the 300 meter hurdles, Miller took second with 50.91. Ansonia junior Gabby Leeper took fifth with a time of 53.53. In the 200 meter dash, Franklin Monroe freshman Sydney Baker took fourth with a time of 27.73. In the 3200 meter run, Ansonia sophomore Lydia Hahn took second with a time of 12:30.07.

In the field events, Cox took third in the high jump with a height of 4’10”. Ansonia sophomore Olivia Schmitmeyer took fourth with a height of 4’08”. Tri-Village junior Lilly Camacho took fifth with a height of 4’06”. In the pole vault, Baker took first with a height of 11’. Ansonia senior Alexa Drees took second with a height of 10’06”. Ansonia freshman London Reichert took fourth with a height of 10’. In the long jump, Ansonia sophomore Olivia Creager took second with a distance of 16’1.50”. Camacho took third with 15’9” and Hines took fourth with 15’8”. Reichert took fifth with 15’6”. In shot put, Arcanum sophomore Faith Wooten took second with a distance of 36’10.5”. Bradford senior Brooklynn Crickmore took fifth with 30’3.5”. In discus, Wooten took third with a distance of 110’3”.

On the boys side, Ansonia took second place. Arcanum finished in fourth, Tri-Village finished in 11th with Bradford close behind at 12th and Franklin Monroe took 15th.

In the relay events, Bradford took third in the 4×200 with a time of 1:37.25. Ansonia took second in the 4×100 with a time of 45.77. Ansonia did take first in the 4×400 with a time of 3:36.24.

In the individual track events, Bradford senior Owen Beachler took first in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.53. Tri-Village sophomore Noah Finkbine took third with a 16.07. In the boys 100 meter dash, Ansonia senior Wyatt Spencer took third with a time of 11.75. Bradford junior Zage Harleman took fifth with a 11.90. Ansonia senior Matthew Lee took second with a time of 4:35.19. Ansonia junior Brayden Bromagem took first in the 400 meter run with a time of 51.23. In the 300 meter hurdles, Arcanum senior Brady Lock took second with a time of 42.41. Finkbine took third with 44.14 and Arcanum sophomore Camden Pfahler took fourth with 44.95. In the 200 meter dash, Spencer took fourth with a time of 23.70. In the 3200 meter run, Arcanum senior Kolin Frazee took fourth with a time of 10:52.95.

In the field events, Lock and Ansonia senior Ethan Reichert tied for second in the high jump with a height of 5’10”. Tri-Village junior Mason Weathington and Finkbine tied for fifth with a height of 5’08”. In the pole vault, Ansonia freshman Cade Shellhaas took first with a height of 12’06”. Arcanum sophomore Micah Arbogast took third with 11’. In the long jump, Arcanum sophomore Charlie Weiss took second with a distance of 20’. Reichert took third with 18’11.5”. In shot put, Arcanum junior Truman Knaus took third with a distance of 44’7.5”. Arcanum freshman Isaiah Frazee took fifth with 41’11.5”.

The teams will compete in the WOAC Track and Field Championships on May 8 and 10 at Twin Valley South starting at 4:30 p.m. each day.