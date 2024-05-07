Husted announces TechCred results

COLUMBUS — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, today announced the results of the March round of TechCred, in which 463 employers were awarded, providing the opportunity for Ohioans to earn 5,723 tech-focused credentials.

“In this specific round of TechCred, we saw the highest number of AI credentials requested than ever before,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “TechCred is an easy way for your employees to advance in the workplace by upskilling themselves with an AI or tech-related credential.”

The program helps businesses address their workforce needs by upskilling current and prospective employees. Businesses of all sizes, from any industry, are eligible for up to $30,000 per round and up to $180,000 per year. Some of the top industries awarded during this round include Manufacturing, Construction, and Education Services.

The current and 26th application period for Ohio employers opened today, May 1, 2024, and will close on May 31, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. Apply now at TechCred.Ohio.Gov.

“In Ohio, we’re committed to ensuring both businesses and residents have the resources they need to succeed,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “With initiatives such as TechCred, our workforce gains the means to initiate and expand their professional journey and build the life they want, here in Ohio.”

“The tech-focused credentials earned through the TechCred program translate to a skilled workforce that is keeping up with the latest innovations,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Mike Duffey.

Individuals and training providers interested in learning more about the program can visit TechCred.Ohio.Gov.