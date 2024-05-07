By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The month of May is National Historic Preservation Month…the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society has much to celebrate-20 years as a historical society. Please take time to check out their display in one of the display cases at the Arcanum Public Library celebrating their anniversary. Designated historic sites, preservation of artifacts, photos, and stories through their displays and research library, educational programs and events, and helping with cemetery preservation; just a few of the many things that our AWTHS does for our community! Congratulations and here’s to twenty more!

A local resident, Karson Garno loves playing baseball. He is a member of the 12-up baseball team where he serves as a pitcher and first baseman; he also plays with a birth defect. He loves playing baseball even with the congenital hand anomaly. Karson is a fifth grader and is playing his seventh season of baseball this spring and summer. His abnormality affects his left-hand and according to medical reports is not inherited. It was discovered while he was still in the womb, and the umbilical cord was wrapped around his hand causing short, stiff, webbed and/or missing fingers. In some cases, the underlying muscles, tendons, ligaments and bones can be affected. Special thanks to local freelance writer, Linda Moody of Ansonia for the special article she wrote about Karson and his condition and love of baseball. You can check it out on MyCountyLink.com, search “Karson Garno gives baseball his all…”

The Arcanum Public Library is busy planning for the Summer Reading Program. The theme this year is “Adventure Begins at Your Library”! They are looking for a few items to help them decorate; if anyone has any, and would like to donate them, please call the library (937/692-8484) and ask for Linda Mancz or Peggy Grim. Items needed are: 1. A tent that does not need to be staked down to stay standing. It does not need to be in super condition; if it is, it certainly won’t stay that way after a summer of kids running in and out!; 2. A picnic basket.; 3. Play food/dishes for a picnic fun table.; and, 4. Winnie the Pooh items (these could be put out of reach for display, and returned unscathed!). The APL is located at 101 West North Street, Arcanum.

Did you know that there are eight covered bridges in Preble County? Preble County is truly fortunate to have these elements of history available to tour at any time. The oldest bridge is Robert’s Bridge built in 1829 and is Ohio’s oldest covered bridge. It is one of six double barreled or dual wagon-way bridges remaining in the United States. The Roberts Bridge today sits just off Beech Street in downtown Eaton, Ohio and also the Christman Covered Bridge is located on Eaton New Hope Road just outside of Eaton. The other bridges in Preble County include: Warnke Bridge on Swamp Creek Road just outside of Lewisburg, the Geeting Bridge on Price Road, also just outside of Lewisburg, and the Dixon Branch Bridge located in Lewisburg Community Park. Just outside of Gratis, is the location of the Brubaker Covered Bridge on Brubaker Road. You will need to travel farther south in the count to find the Harshman Covered Bridge on concord-Fairhaven Road and then on to Hueston Wood’s area to view the Hueston Woods Covered Bridge on Camden-College Corner Road. Enjoy a bridge to Adventure! The Preble County Historical Society offers more information at their Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, please visit: www.visitpreblecounty.org. The Visitor’s Bureau is located at 122 W. Decatur St. #A, in Eaton, Ohio. They also have a Facebook page: PrebleCounty CVB.

“May is the month of expectation, the month of wishes, the month of hope.” ~Emily Brontë