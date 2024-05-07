Local Briefs

Elections board meets

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, May 14, at 9 a.m. for the May regular meeting. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.

Junior Jet Academy

PITSBURG — The Junior Jet Academy is now offering a three-day class. To sign-up your student, contact Junior Jet Academy Director/Teacher Karina Robison at 937-947-1327. The Pilot’s class will be held Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (ages four and five). The Co-Pilot’s class Tuesday and Thursday (ages three and four). Class assignments will be decided by student’s birthdate. All students must be potty trained. For registration, parents will need to bring the $20 registration fee/$20 book fee, original birth certificate, driver’s license, immunization records, proof of residence, court documents (if applicable), and IEP/ETR (if applicable).

Van Buren Twp. service

GREENVILLE —Van Buren Township Memorial Service will be held at the Abbottsville Cemetery on May 26, 1 p.m. with the Honor Guard and Sons of American Legion members and Arcanum High School Band members performing at the service. The address will be presented by Larry Harter, member of the Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Church .

Twin Twp. memorial service

ARCANUM — The Twin Township Memorial Service will be held at the Ithaca Cemetery on May 26, 2 p.m., with the Honor Guard and Sons of American Legion members and Arcanum High School Band members performing at the service. The address will be presented by Larry Harter of the Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran Church,

GCS BoE special meeting

GREENVILLE — The treasurer of the Board of Education of the Greenville City School District, has called a special meeting of said Board of Education, Wednesday, May 8, 7 a.m., in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to consider contracts, agreements, adult diplomas and personnel.