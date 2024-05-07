Successful First Friday Fiesta

GREENVILLE — The rain went away just in time for Main Street Greenville to have a very well attended first Friday, May 3, with their Family Fiesta theme, in conjunction with the Mexican Holiday Celebration of “Cinco de Mayo” (May 5th).

The businesses in historic downtown Greenville were open late, offered discounts to shoppers, and stores were arrayed in Mex-Spanish decorations. Retail workers, bar servers and coffee baristas were dressed for the occasion and some even donned sombreros. Live music was featured at the Coffee Pot, 6-9 p.m., with performers T Ora, Just Chelsea & John Whirl; and time was allotted for an Open Mic session with Karaoke. According to Coffee Pot owner Eric Besecker, “ We had a really good crowd and the guests responded well to the Open Mic and the Karaoke.” He noted, “We even had some very cute youngsters participating in the Open Mic & Karaoke sessions and we will definitely do this again.” Shannon Baker of Danny’s Place exclaimed “We love First Fridays and participating with Main Street. And the DORA Cups really help, and we had a great bunch of people in here on Friday evening.” The next First Friday will be coming up June 7, with a theme of “Summer Jam Non-Profit Night” with more details to be released later.