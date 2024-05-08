County, city and township assessing damage

A family on State Route 502 west of Greenville experienced damage to their barn after Tuesday’s storm. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — Officials from Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Township Emergency Services and the Darke County Sheriff’s Office are out conducting damage assessments following last night’s severe weather.

The National Weather Service out of Wilmington, Ohio is surveying areas in partnership with the Ohio State Patrol via helicopter.

As clean up continues property owners with damage should contact their insurance companies to start the claims process. Renters with damage should contact the property owner and report any damage. Everyone is urged to use caution with pre-paying contractors for clean-up and repairs.

The City of Greenville Street Department will be performing a city-wide limb pickup for residents affected but must be no longer than 12 feet and 3 inches in diameter.

Trash & Construction Debris

After you have contacted your insurance, you may begin the clean-up process. Large roll-off containers can be obtained from Rumpke or Best Way Disposal. You may also deliver your debris to their locations. Rumpke can be reached at 937-548-2514. Best Way can be reached at 1-800-745-5414. Make sure your trash doesn’t contain hazardous materials such as paints, oils or batteries..

Woody Debris

Residents can drop off debris at Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 State Route 502 Greenville, 937-548-0165. The Park District will accept standard yard debris, such as branches, limbs, and brush. Larger logs for splitting are also accepted. Please look for signage along the service lane, west of the Nature Center parking lot, and use this to indicate the drop location. Do not block the driveway with debris. No debris will be accepted after May 31.

Appliances, Electronics, Selleable Metals

Residents can drop off white goods and electronics at 1 Shot Scrap and Recycling. 1 Shot is located at 6377 Hahn Rd, Bradford. They can be reached by called 937-447-3300. 1 Shot pays for aluminum, copper, silver, gold and other types of metals. No need to remove freon.

Don’t hestitate to call the following organizations for information about restoring electrical services, food and household supplies, food pantries and rental and utility assistance – Darke County Solid Waste at 937-547-0827 or Darke County Emergency Management at 937-548-1444.

Power companies continue to work on restoration of power.

Residents needing disaster assistance may call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.