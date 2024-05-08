ESCC students inducted into honor society

Shown are Dr. Melissa Wertz, Edison State Provost; Erin Reese, PTK Advisor; Zachary Ziesemer; Natasha Brown; Adelynn Rich; Rose Wooten; Jordan Ritchie; and Beka Lindeman, PTK Advisor. Submitted photo

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) inducted 27 new members during a recent ceremony at the Piqua Campus. Each semester, PTK invites students to join the honor society based on academic criteria.

In her statement to the candidates, Edison State Provost Dr. Melissa Wertz said, “Your dedication to academic excellence, leadership, and service has not gone unnoticed. I am thrilled to honor your hard work and commitment. Your contributions enrich our academic environment.”

Established in 1918, PTK recognizes and encourages the academic achievement of two-year college students and provides opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership, and service programming.

New inductees include Joseph Arndts of Troy, Simon Baker of Piqua, Michelle Benedict of Arcanum, Beau Bowden of Troy, Natasha Brown of Piqua, Devonte Curry of Piqua, Sean Davis of Lima, Kalyn Deloach of Troy, Katelyn Gayer of Jackson Center, Camryn Gleason of Pleasant Hill, Harley Griffith of Greenville, Gianna James of Piqua, Emery Kuhlman of Piqua, Aaron Lavy of Greenville, Leah Lusk of St. Paris, Landon Misirian of Troy, Julian Newell of Brookville, Adelie Perry of Piqua, Luke Redmond of Troy, Adelynn Rich of Covington, Jordan Ritchie of West Alexandria, Josie Ross of Greenville, Brycen Sherman of Houston, Sara Skinner of Anna, Rose Wooten of Greenville, David Ziegler of Troy, and Zachary Ziesemer of Troy.

“PTK is not only about your academic achievement but also about your growth as a scholar and leader,” said Wertz. “As you look to the future, never stop learning, and remember that being a leader is not a position or a title; it is action and example. Leadership is about empowering others, fostering growth, and creating positive change. Continue to forge your own path toward greatness, empower others to reach new heights, and make a difference in the world.”

Recognized by the American Association of Community Colleges as the official honor society for two-year colleges, PTK is the largest honor society in American higher education, with over 2.5 million members and 1,275 chapters.

For more information, email the Edison State chapter of PTK at [email protected].