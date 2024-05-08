FM Boosters seeking 150 Club members

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Athletic Boosters Club invite you to join the ‘150’ Club. The purpose of this club is to allow the community to get involved with athletic programs. The FM Athletic Boosters Club helps sport programs purchase equipment needed by the various organizations.

The ‘150’ Club is a club that consists of 150 members, which could be more/less depending on the response by the community. Members will donate $100 to join. Once your donation has been received you will be assigned and communicated a number. This number will be good from June 1-May 31 (annual renewal required – current club holders with the same number year over year). The list of numbers will also be posted and updated on the Athletic Boosters Facebook page. The numbers will be used for a monthly drawing, where members can win a door prize. The drawings will be held live on Facebook each month and winners will be announced and also be contacted by phone.

The money donated by members of the 150 Club will go back to help the athletes at Franklin Monroe High School. Their goal is to help the athletes and sport programs grow and develop. At the end of the year they will send out a letter to club members to let them know what their donations went towards for the year, as well as post on social media.

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to the following Franklin Monroe Athletic Boosters Club members. Emily Gilbert at 937-564-8895 or Emily Brenner at 937-564-5982.