Municipal Court report

GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for April 2024.
There were 269 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in April 2024. The cases are broken down as follows: 34 criminal, five OMVIs, 145 other traffic and 85 civil cases. There were 390 cases terminated/disposed of in April 2024.
For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, OH 45331. Telephone 937-547-7340.