Poultry Days presale rides and chicken

VERSAILLES — World Famous Poultry Chicken Sales have begun and nearly 400 coolers are already ordered. Coolers are $190 each and must be purchased in advance of the festival at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Twenty chicken halves are packed in a high-quality heat bag and a styrofoam cooler which can be picked up at the festival or Friday delivery. Add sides (chips, applesauce, roll, butter and drink) to your order for an instant buffet complete with cutlery. Great for a picnic or business lunch. Orders can be picked up in Versailles on June 14, 15 or 16. Schedule your pick up when placing your order and collect your chicken in a separate drive thru line by presenting your receipt. On Friday, June 14 only, the festival will deliver your cooler of chicken by noon within 25 miles of Versailles. Order one, two or 10 coolers and they will deliver. The bulk serving line is sponsored by the Phelan Insurance Agency. Sales end June 3. Fast, easy and delicious!

Individual chicken dinner tickets will be available at Johns IGA, and the Versailles S&L until Wednesday, June 12. Each dinner costs $11 and comes with chips, applesauce, roll & butter and orange drink. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the festival. Dinners will be served 3:30-8 p.m. Friday, 11:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Come early since chicken sales are unpredictable and they can sell out earlier. This year the Chicken Serving Line is sponsored by Weavers Brothers Eggs and the Dining Tent by Dick Lavy Trucking. For all chicken related questions, from single dinners, to bulk, to delivery, email [email protected].

The popular Chicketti Family Amusements returns to the festival. Ride ALL DAY for only $20 with a wrist band purchased at Johns IGA, Versailles S&L, or ACE Hardware in Versailles until Wednesday, June 12. Purchase presale and redeem at the festival for the day of your choice or buy online for $22. All day wrist bands will be $26 at the festival.

New this year, purchase an all-weekend wrist band online. Rides will operate 3-10:30 p.m. on Friday, 12-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 12-8 p.m. Sunday, subject to weather. Rides are sponsored by Kings Command of Versailles. The festival will also offer games and the ever-popular FFA Petting Zoo and new this year, the free Family Fun Zone sponsored by Versailles Dental.

Advance registration for the Miss Chick pageant and the 5K Walk/Run along with a full festival schedule can be found at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Serving up Summer Fun since 1952.