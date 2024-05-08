Changes for Poultry Days car show

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days announces the Chicken Classic Cruise In Car Show to be held Sunday, June 16 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The annual event continues with new leadership and big changes. The first change is Mike Dickman and his wife Jackie will lead the event. Mike is no stranger to the festival having assisted his parents Dale and Wanda Dickman who organized the event for 20 years. Both Mike and Jackie bring knowledge and experience as they have shown their personal cars and attended car shows for many years. Mike and Jackie founded and operate a local non-profit organization called “Back the Blue Memorial Ceremony” which focuses on honoring the men and women of law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty. The organization puts on a memorial ceremony every May at the Darke County Fairgrounds. If they weren’t busy enough, they also run a personal business called Royal Morph Creations which specializes in captive bred pythons that they sell and ship throughout the country.

The Chicken Classic is now open to cars, trucks and motorcycles of all types and all years. Sports cars, street rods, motorcycles, lifted trucks, rat rods, muscle cars, jeeps and more are all welcome. Let’s see what you have. After much discussion, the was a decision to end the parade. Prizes will be awarded for the top 15 People’s Choice Awards, Furthest Traveled, Chairman’s Choice, Miss Chick’s Choice, Best of Show and Sponsor’s Choice. Dash Plaques to the first 100 cars. The event will offer door prizes, a Disc Jockey and a 50/50 benefiting “Back the Blue Memorial Ceremony”. Best yet, entrants will receive a World-Famous Chicken Dinner.

Sponsored by Best Veterinary Solutions and Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes. No pre-registration is required. Only $10 and opens at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 16 at the corner of S. Center and W. Ward Streets in Versailles. Vehicles must be in place by noon for judging. Email [email protected] with car show questions and [email protected] with festival questions. For more information visit VersaillesPoultryDays.Com of follow us on Facebook. Serving up Summer Fun since 1952.