Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

April 12

THEFT: At 3:19 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of N. Gray Avenue on a theft not in progress. Upon arrival officers were advised Rent-a-Center was trying to contact her about a recent recliner sofa that was ordered through her name and information. She stated the company wanted the money because the payment was past due. She never ordered anything from Rent-a-Center, and she was told the address for delivery was in Indiana where he niece lives. Her niece has access to her personal information and had recently asked for her ID for tax purposes. The order was worth around $4,773.92, and when officers asked the employees why they would deliver a recliner sofa without payment, they stated a $10 deposit was placed on it. The center confirmed the niece, Mykala “Purdin” or Bocanegra did make the purchase. All documents and information were sent to the prosecutors office for charges.

April 15

HARASSMENT: Officers responded to the Greenville Police Department in response to a telecommunications harassment complaint. The female complainant advised she had received two phone calls from Brant Kindred who also left a voicemail stating her daughter had cheated on her current boyfriend with him. It was learned that the alleged “boyfriend” in Kindred’s scenario is actually the complainant’s son. She never returned Kindred’s calls and wanted him to stop calling her. Officers spoke to Kindred and advised him the complainant did not want any contact with him, and they warned him that any further contact with her would result in a citation. Kindred stated he understood and a warning was entered into the system at 1:34 p.m.. At 5:42 p.m. Kindred texted the complainant stating “your daughter cheated on your son with me. Sorry.” A misdemeanor citation was prepared for Kindred, and when he was contacted to pick up the citation, he told officers he was never warned. When Kindred picked up his citation on April 17th, he was also presented with a copy of the audio and video recording of the warning issued to him.

April 17

WANTED PERSON: At 2:31 p.m. officers apprehended Hailey Reed for involvements with the vehicle she was driving. She had an active warrant out of West Carrollton PD for failure to appear on an original charge of underage consumption with a $7,500 bond. She was arrested and transported to the jail.

SUB W/WEAPON: At 2:31 p.m. officers apprehended a known wanted person at the intersection of East Main Street and Walnut Street. Hailey Reed was stopped and she stated she did not know she had a warrant, but she explained she missed her court date due to a medical issue with her child. She was found to have loose ammunition in her right pants pocket, and a gun was located under the driver’s seat. She stated she had the gun for protection. Due to her active warrant for her arrest, she is not allowed to have a firearm in her possession. This case will be sent to the prosecutors office for charges.

